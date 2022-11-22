Santa Marana Tree Farm prepares for busy season ahead

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether you are someone who decorates before or after your Thanksgiving feast, there is one local tree farm that is preparing for opening day, but it comes with a cost.

According to Consumer Reports, the average cost of a real Christmas tree in 2020 was $81 this year, that same tree could cost you close to $100, if your retailer increases prices by 20%.

Santa Marana Tree Farm says if you think it’s too early to get your tree, think again! In 2021, they sold out on Dec. 9, so they are encouraging customers to not wait until then. They say you should get your tree within the next two weeks.

“Thanksgiving is a great day, we are the only ones selling Christmas trees that we know of. Go home have Thanksgiving and come on out and get one now between the next two weeks," said Troy Yahraes, Santa Marana Christmas Tree Farm.

Santa Marana received two large tree shipments from Oregon and Texas with trees ranging from 12 inches to 12 feet, they also grow some trees on site.

The local tree farm has been doing their best to keep tree costs down for customers, but they did have to raise them a small amount due to operating costs, from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers.

But, in the spirit of holiday cheer, the good news is Christmas tree farms say this year’s harvest looks good and they don’t expect shortages, they actually encourage buying a real tree over a fake one.

“A real tree smells amazing, looks incredible, you know I go to Walmart and see these fake trees and they’re cute. But, they’re $300-400 for a plastic tree. Our trees were cut Friday of last week, they will be here today and so they're pretty much three days old and will last in your house probably until mid January," said Troy Yahraes, Santa Marana Christmas Tree Farm.

In terms of price here at Santa Marana, the tallest tree will cost you in the $200 range but compared to some medium sized artificial trees at retail stores, that can cost anywhere from $300-$400.

Sunday Dec. 4 Santa Marana will host their "Country Christmas" where Santa will make a stop at the farm at 11 a.m. with over 50 vendors, a pie factory and an animal exhibit. For more holiday events hosted by Santa Marana visit their Facebook page.