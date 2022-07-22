TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several workers at the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital thought they'd have at least another month of pay following the closure of the hospital.

But a letter sent early Thursday morning told staff to pick up final paychecks and their belongings by Monday, July 25.

This move has left many of the workers feeling blindsided, leaving them scrambling.

After a letter was sent out to the staff, officials at the hospital ended up calling a town hall meeting to discuss the changes.

Former employees tell KGUN 9 they were told during the meeting the hospital was out of money, which was the reason for the abrupt termination of employment.

"Well, it's very devastating because I have a lot of coworkers who are pregnant," Patricia Zarate, a nurse at Santa Cruz Valley Regional said. "I have a lot of co-workers who are techs, that were relying on their unemployment insurance and now they're left with nothing."

Zarate says while the hospital had been closed for several weeks already, many of the employees were left with the task of billing and handling paperwork.

"I'm just very disappointed and very saddened to hear the news and what my coworkers are going to have to go through during such horrible recession times," Zarate said.

KGUN 9 left a message with the CEO of the Santa Cruz Regional Hospital but have not yet heard back for comment.