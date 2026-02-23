Santa Cruz County sees increase in rabies cases during February

Santa Cruz County saw several cases of rabies in February, according to a post from the county on social media.

The post said, the county recorded one skunk in Tubac, two skunks in Elgin and a coatimundi, that bit a man in elgin, over the course of the month.

It advised visitors and residents that if they see wildlife displaying odd behavior, to stay away from it and report it to Santa Cruz Animal Care & Control, 1-520-375-7860.

Signs of rabies in animals, include fearfulness, aggression, excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, staggering and seizures, the post said.