Why Catholic bishops are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales this Friday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catholic bishops from across the Southwest will gather in Nogales on Friday for a unique cross-border event focused on faith, migration and human dignity.

The Diocese of Tucson is hosting Border Mass 250 on June 26, bringing together dioceses from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border for a day of prayer, reflection and pastoral accompaniment.

The event will begin at Sacred Heart Parish in Nogales, Arizona, where Bishop Edward Weisenburger's successor, Bishop Gerald M. Misko, and several bishops from the Southwest will participate in a livestreamed discussion on the Catholic Church's teachings about migration and caring for people compelled to leave their homes.

According to the Diocese of Tucson, the bishops also plan to discuss the challenges faced by communities that live along the international border, while addressing what the Church describes as the balance between a nation's right and responsibility to secure its borders and the Gospel's call to welcome and protect the stranger. The Diocese of Tucson says all are welcome to attend.

Following the discussion, the bishops will celebrate Mass at Sacred Heart Parish before leading a Rosary procession through Nogales, Arizona, to the international border. Participants will then cross into Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, to join members of the Catholic Church there for prayer and what organizers describe as a moment of "pastoral accompaniment."

The Diocese says the gathering is intended to bring together people "of all backgrounds and perspectives" from both sides of the border while recognizing the inherent dignity of every person.

Organizers say the event will honor families who have lived in the border region for generations, acknowledge migrants navigating the immigration system under difficult circumstances, and pray for the law enforcement officers and public safety personnel responsible for securing the border.

The gathering also comes just days before the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Diocese says the event is meant to recognize the contributions migrants have made to the country over the past 250 years, including many who fled persecution or hardship and helped shape communities across the nation.

The Diocese concluded by saying it hopes the day will inspire participants to "see Christ in one another and protect human dignity as the greatest gift given in God's providential love."

Border Mass 250 is scheduled for Friday, June 26, in Nogales, Arizona, with the Rosary procession crossing into Nogales, Sonora, following the Mass.