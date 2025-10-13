Whipple Observatory Science Center temporarily closes due to government shutdown

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just two days after welcoming visitors back for the first time since renovations, the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory Science Center has been forced to close its doors due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the observatory announced that starting Sunday, October 12, the Science Center will remain closed “along with Smithsonian museums, research centers, and the National Zoo” until the shutdown is resolved.

The Whipple Observatory is operated by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and is located in rural southern Arizona, near Amado and Mount Hopkins.

The newly reopened Science Center, which opened to the public on October 10, is a popular destination for astronomy enthusiasts, hosting exhibits, educational programs, and public tours.

The Whipple Observatory has not announced a reopening date but encourages visitors to monitor its website and official social media channels for updates.