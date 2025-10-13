Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsSanta Cruz County News

Actions

Whipple Observatory Science Center temporarily closes due to government shutdown

The new, renovated Science Center opened to the public on October 10
Whipple Observatory
KGUN 9
Whipple Observatory
Posted

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just two days after welcoming visitors back for the first time since renovations, the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory Science Center has been forced to close its doors due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the observatory announced that starting Sunday, October 12, the Science Center will remain closed “along with Smithsonian museums, research centers, and the National Zoo” until the shutdown is resolved.

The Whipple Observatory is operated by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and is located in rural southern Arizona, near Amado and Mount Hopkins.

The newly reopened Science Center, which opened to the public on October 10, is a popular destination for astronomy enthusiasts, hosting exhibits, educational programs, and public tours.

The Whipple Observatory has not announced a reopening date but encourages visitors to monitor its website and official social media channels for updates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NOGALES RESOURCES

Nogales, AZ City Data Nogales, AZ City Government Greater Nogales Port Authority

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood