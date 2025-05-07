To the STARS: Smithsonian launches astronomy program to empower rural Arizona students

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new initiative from the Smithsonian Institution is aiming to bring the wonders of the universe directly into Arizona’s most remote classrooms.

The program, called S.T.A.R.S. (Scientists Taking Astronomy to Rural Schools), is set to launch in fall 2025, beginning with schools in Santa Cruz County before expanding across the state and, eventually, nationwide.

At the heart of the program is a mission to bridge the educational gap between rural and urban communities by giving students access to tools and experiences they might not otherwise have. Every participating school will receive a Celestron telescope along with a collection of filters and lenses, allowing students to study the night sky during the school day.

Amy Oliver, Arizona Director of the STARS program, says the paradox of rural Arizona is striking. “They have access to dark skies,” she explained, “but interestingly, they just don’t have access to the resources to really research and deeply appreciate those dark skies.”

By integrating astronomy into classrooms, Oliver and the Smithsonian hope to inspire students not only to explore the cosmos but to gain confidence in related fields.

“It’s more than just teaching kids about astronomy,” she said. “It’s giving them confidence in mathematics, engineering, ideas about art and technology.”

Oliver emphasized that the program is especially important for students in isolated areas who often miss out on informal learning opportunities such as museum visits or science centers.

The program’s launch at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in Amado—home to the VERITAS gamma-ray telescope array, the only one of its kind in the Northern Hemisphere—marks a symbolic step in bringing cutting-edge science to the next generation.

“We have that opportunity to start inspiring and giving kids that confidence very early so they can know astronomy is a job for me, the sky is also for me,” Oliver said. “We want to really start thinking about who they want to be and what they want to be interested in and ultimately know they have a choice.”

Schools interested in incorporating S.T.A.R.S. into the curriculum can complete an enrollment form on the program’s website. Oliver says the earlier the schools submit the form, the earlier the program can begin.

For more information, visit the STARS website.