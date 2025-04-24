Threat at Nogales High School deemed not credible; lockdown lifted before dismissal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales High School was placed on lockdown Thursday following an electronic threat received by the school, officials said.

The Nogales Unified School District confirmed that the campus entered lockdown protocol while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

The Nogales Police Department responded immediately and worked alongside school and district administrators to assess the situation.

Although authorities later determined the threat was not credible, a suspect was taken into custody, the district said in a statement.

The lockdown remained in place until shortly before the regular dismissal time of 2 p.m., when school officials allowed students to leave as scheduled.

"The safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priority," said Superintendent Angelina Canto. "We appreciate the immediate response of local law enforcement as well as the support and cooperation of parents and guardians while the investigation was being conducted."

No injuries were reported during the lockdown. Details regarding the nature of the threat or the individual taken into custody have not been released.

School officials said they followed established safety protocols throughout the incident and will continue working with law enforcement to ensure campus safety.

Classes are expected to resume as scheduled Friday.