Student-restored car up for auction in Patagonia

PATAGONIA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 2008 Dodge Avenger is being auctioned off at Patagonia High School on Friday, March 15, at 1 p.m.

It was worked on by the school’s auto shop high school class, as students fixed the engine, suspension, brakes, and more.

The class allows high school students to get real life experience in a trade, and is part of Arizona’s push to fill the gap of trade workers in the state.

By buying the car, you can also help continue that education.

“The title goes directly to the new owner, whoever bid highest on it. That money they’re giving us is a donation to the Skills USA organization at the school, so they could conceivably write it off on their taxes," Auto shop teacher Jeff Gudenkauf said.

Anyone is welcome to come bid on the car.