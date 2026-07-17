Search for two unidentified people in wash near Rio Rico to resume Friday

Crews called off the search Thursday night for two people reported in a wash near Rio Rico, according to the Tubac Fire District and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue plans to return to the area Friday to resume the search.

Tubac Fire said a person was spotted in the wash off Exit 17, and crews staged there to attempt a rescue. Crews later moved to Exit 25, where nothing was found.

Santa Cruz County confirmed the location as a wash, not the Santa Cruz River as initially reported.

The search began after a report from Nogales police, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office joined in a coordinated effort.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update this article as more information becomes available.