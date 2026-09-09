Santa Cruz County investigates first probable West Nile case, experts conducting additional monitoring

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ — Santa Cruz County Health Services is investigating its first probable human case of West Nile virus of the year.
Health officials say the person has recovered, but additional information about the patient was not disclosed. The health department says the case is not being considered a "confirmed case" due to "insufficient laboratory evidence."
Additional surveillance of mosquitoes is underway in the area, and health experts are reminding the public to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
“Our Environmental Health team is conducting mosquito trapping in the area where the individual resides, in addition to our regular mosquito trapping throughout the community,” said Santa Cruz County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell in a news release.
West Nile virus does not cause symptoms in "most people" who are infected, but health officials say sympoms can include fever, headache or body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. More severe cases can result in more serious symptoms or serious illness, and older adults or people with weakened immune systems may be at greater risk.
Santa Cruz County Health Services offers the following information about West Nile and encourages residents to:
- Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent.
- Wear long, loose-fitting shirts and pants when possible.
- Avoid being outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Use intact screens on windows and doors.
- Dump or remove standing water around homes and properties.
- Clean gutters and repair leaking outdoor faucets.
- Cover containers and other items that can collect water.
- Residents should regularly check their property for places where water can collect. Common mosquito breeding sites around the home include gutters, containers, pools, tires and other items that can hold standing water.
- Dead birds can also be a potential sign of West Nile virus activity and should be reported to Santa Cruz County Health Services. For more information, contact Santa Cruz County Health Services at 520-375-7900.