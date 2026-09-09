Santa Cruz County investigates first probable West Nile case, experts conducting additional monitoring

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ — Santa Cruz County Health Services is investigating its first probable human case of West Nile virus of the year.

Health officials say the person has recovered, but additional information about the patient was not disclosed. The health department says the case is not being considered a "confirmed case" due to "insufficient laboratory evidence."

Additional surveillance of mosquitoes is underway in the area, and health experts are reminding the public to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

“Our Environmental Health team is conducting mosquito trapping in the area where the individual resides, in addition to our regular mosquito trapping throughout the community,” said Santa Cruz County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell in a news release.

West Nile virus does not cause symptoms in "most people" who are infected, but health officials say sympoms can include fever, headache or body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. More severe cases can result in more serious symptoms or serious illness, and older adults or people with weakened immune systems may be at greater risk.

Santa Cruz County Health Services offers the following information about West Nile and encourages residents to:

