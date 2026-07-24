Santa Cruz County declares emergency after monsoon flooding

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors declared a countywide emergency Thursday in response to flooding from July 2026 monsoon storms.

The board approved the proclamation during a special meeting. It allows the county to continue coordinating emergency response, address infrastructure damage, and support recovery efforts countywide.

Assessments identified structural damage to the Nogales Wash and areas of Hohokam Drive, according to the county. Santa Cruz County will partner with the city of Nogales to repair and restore the damaged infrastructure.

The declaration also authorizes the county to expedite emergency procurements needed for flood response and recovery.

"Declaring a countywide emergency allows us to continue working quickly and efficiently with our partners to address damage, support our communities, and begin necessary repairs," Board Chairman John Fanning said.

County officials said they will continue working with partner agencies to evaluate damage and will provide updates as more information becomes available.