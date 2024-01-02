Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsSanta Cruz County News

Actions

Rio Rico Rides hopes to bring more transportation options to area

Dianna Holman started driving in December and has seen her shares of ups and downs
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 21:22:04-05

RIO RICO, Ariz — Dianna Holman wants to make lasting change for her community.

“I would have loved to know that I could just get on the shuttle and pay a few bucks and end up going to Walmart and doing my shopping," said Holman.

Holman has been driving trucks for her entire adult life, which is where the idea of Rio Rico Rides came from.

But the bigger need, in her eyes, is in her community that doesn't have a public transportation system.

“It comes just out of my own desperation when I needed it and it wasn't there," said Holman on her inspiration.

Busses run from the DeConcini port of entry to businesses like Walmart. But for people outside of that area, it can be expensive to get a ride.

“I think a taxi charges $25," said Holman.

The most expensive fare for Rio Rico Rides is $10 one way. With fares as low as $5.

Her goal is to make transportation more accessible for parents and workers in need.

To contact Rio Rico Rides, the phone number is (520) 820-9152.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NOGALES RESOURCES

Nogales, AZ City Data Nogales, AZ City Government Greater Nogales Port Authority
Find the stories in your neighborhood