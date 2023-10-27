Rio Rico man killed in Santa Cruz County Deputy-involved shooting

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — A Rio Rico man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Thursday, Oct. 26, according to a press release from Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office (SCCSO).

SCCSO reports David Ramon Hernandez, 41, was near his home on Gorrion Court in Rio Rico, holding two knives and "agitated" when a deputy made attempts to calm him around 3:45 p.m. It was at this time SCCSO says the deputy fired shots, hitting Hernandez.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the location of the shooting at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, according to the press release. Tubac Fire and Medical responded to the scene.

SCCSO says the deputy who shot Hernandez has been placed on administrative leave "pending the investigation of the incident."