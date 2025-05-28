Nogales teen leads with service and purpose

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Nogales teen is stepping up to serve her community by leading, inspiring and giving back, all before even graduating from high school.

As a junior in high school, Pamela Carbajal is already taking the lead. As a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel in Nogales High School’s Air Force JROTC program, she commands a unit of 131 cadets.

Carbajal joined the Air Force JROTC program as an incoming freshman, just to try it out.

“I never imagined to stay all my four years and to reach the rank that I am right now," said Carbajal.

Through the program’s focus on leadership, Carbajal has learned to lead by example with military bearing and staying on top of her grades.

In the fall, she becomes a senior, stepping into her new role.

“I'll be the inspector general," Carbajal shared. "So, I'll be under the rank of cadet colonel, and I'll be able to assist the following core commander with anything he needs.”

Carbajal works closely with her community by organizing Thanksgiving food drives and volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club on her own time.

"We get help from our counselors at the school in order to get the resources out to the families in need," Carbajal explained. "Our instructor and the VFW in Nogales help us by donating turkeys that will also go along with the food meals.”

Carbajal has a message for teens like her growing up in small towns with big dreams.

“I've met people who think that they can't make it somewhere big because they're in a small town. Resources are very scarce, but I think if you set your mind to it and your dream is to be out there and make a big impact, you can complete it," Carbajal said.

Carbajal represents Nogales as one of Junior Achievement of Arizona’s 18 under 18 winners, proving that she’s ready to make changes in the community now instead of waiting until she’s older.

Paloma Santiago, district director for JA, says Carbajal is a great example of being a strong leader.

“We're really proud of Pamela. She's one of the 18. She's a dynamic leader. She speaks so well," Santiago said. "She's representing especially the Latino community, and that's what makes me so proud. And I'm really proud of her to see what her future plans will be.”

After high school, Carbajal plans to attend college to study architecture.