Nogales grapples with post-pandemic recovery as holiday season kicks off

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday season is underway, but for the border community of Nogales, the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.

Once a bustling shopping destination, the city is working to recover from the economic toll brought on by pandemic-era border closures and reduced foot traffic.

Retailers nationwide are optimistic about the season, with the National Retail Federation predicting a 2.5% to 3.5% increase in sales over last year.

In Nogales, there is hope that the holidays will bring a welcome boost to a city still striving to regain its pre-pandemic vibrancy.

On Morley Avenue, where vibrant storefronts once drew throngs of holiday shoppers, the scene looks different now. Norma Darnell, who grew up in Nogales, has witnessed these changes firsthand.

“It looks really different,” she said. “Growing up, I never saw any empty shops. There used to be a lot of joy in just finding items and getting ready for Christmas. It’s sad to not see that.”

In 2022, the Nogales Chamber of Commerce reported that at least 20 downtown stores permanently shut their doors, primarily due to the absence of cross-border visitors during the pandemic. This group traditionally makes up 60 to 70 percent of retail sales in Santa Cruz County, underscoring their critical role in the local economy.

Efforts are underway to rejuvenate the city. Plans to modernize the DeConcini Port of Entry, which connects Nogales, Arizona, to its counterpart in Mexico, aim to attract more shoppers from across the border.

While discussions continue, many locals, like Darnell, emphasize that Nogales still has much to offer.

“You can expect the same thing that they always provided,” she said. “Affordable, unique items” she said.

The city is also leaning into its festive traditions to draw visitors. This Saturday, December 7th, Nogales will host its annual Santa Claus Fun Run in the morning and a Christmas parade in the evening. Local shops will remain open throughout the day, providing an opportunity for holiday shopping while enjoying the community’s holiday spirit.