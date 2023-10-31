Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsSanta Cruz County News

Actions

Nogales food truck brings its birria to brick-and-mortar

New restaurant to open on Friday, Nov. 3
The Higos Coffee and Chilorios
KGUN
The Higos Coffee and Chilorios
Posted at 2023-10-31T14:41:41-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 17:41:41-04

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — After just one year in business, one Nogales food truck has seen so much success they’re opening up a brick and mortar restaurant.

The Higos Coffee and Chilorios is on Patagonia Highway, T343 East Patagonia Highway, STE A.

The owners say their current location isn’t enough to meet the demand.

Quesabirria

Chef Enrique Soltero says the quick success has come from authentic recipes.

“The recipes are home made recipes, they come from my bosses family from years," Soltero said. "They love the chilorios, the birria.”

The restaurant is having it’s opening on Morely Avenue this Friday, Nov. 3.

Soltero says his favorite part of cooking is getting to know his customers.

“We have customers that come from all over the place. In the winter we get a lot from Canada, so I get to talk to all these people," Soltero said.

——
Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NOGALES RESOURCES

Nogales, AZ City Data Nogales, AZ City Government Greater Nogales Port Authority
Team Near You