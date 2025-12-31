New mural paints fresh perspective at Tubac Presidio

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new garden display and mural are welcoming visitors to the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum.

Athena Kehoe "Protection" mural

The new Connections Garden is centered around a mural by Derrick Gonzales, who is a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui and Pima Maricopa tribes.

The project was made possible through support from the Tohono O’odham Nation and is designed to highlight the connections between people, land, water and tradition.

Gonzales, who lives on the Tohono O’odham reservation, said art has always been a part of his life and a way to connect people across cultures.

"That’s the gift I was given. I feel like with this gift I'm able to share a lot more in a way that is connecting and bridging two different perspectives," he explains.

Athena Kehoe Gonzales

The mural features bold colors, movement and a comic book-style design. At its center is a child depicted as a superhero, symbolizing responsibility to future generations and stewardship of the land.

He said the mural took him two days to complete.

“The plant life, the animal life and I just feel like it's a universal concept of us wanting to preserve the next generation, Gonzales explains, “I feel those are all the things we need to protect, you know, some of the things that can’t fight for themselves.”

Kendyll Collins, director of the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, said the new installation complements the site’s long history while adding a fresh perspective.

“What really stood out to me is during his sketch he he placed a child in the center and that symbolism just stuck with me you know it's really the next generation's responsibility to keep stewarding the land to keep these traditions alive,” Collins explains.

Gonzales says he hopes visitors not only learn more about Indigenous culture but also reflect on their own relationship with art and the environment.

“Gets me real happy and warm, you know, because I'm able to share like I said that's all it really is it's just kinda sharing,” he says.

Athena Kehoe Tubac Presidio

The Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum is open daily except Mondays, and the mural and Connections Garden are permanent additions to the park.

"Be encouraged to just go for your goals," Gonzales encourages others, "and just have fun with everything because we're all gifted and we all have a talent."

Gonzales is open to more collaborations in the future. To connect with him, send him an email at gonzalesderrick978@gmail.com.