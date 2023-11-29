Migrant Surge: How volunteers are helping those along the US-Mexico border

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Nogales is dealing with an influx of migrants. They are processed, then taken to either Tucson or Phoenix.

KGUN9's Heidi Alagha witnessed firsthand the work volunteers with the Santa Cruz County Emergency Management team are doing.

On Tuesday, they were seen helping the migrants get on a bus headed to the Casa Alitas Welcome Center, 2225 E. Ajo Wy., Tucson, Ariz., 85713. The bus driver with Mountain View told KGUN 9 there are about nine to 10 of those buses making the trip on a daily basis.

Santa Cruz County Emergency Management Director Sobeira Castro shared, "We started the operation off on September 13 with 50 people per day. And now yesterday was the highest day we had. We received 607 migrants."

That influx is raising the question of whether current resources are enough to deal with the number of migrants seen on a daily basis." Castro said, "There’s never enough. We have worked a lot of miracles I’m going to say that. Casa Alitas, our operation we have done and worked very well together and done an extraordinary job to keep these people out of the street. So, I’m going to say it’s basically a miracle."

There is no word on how long this surge of migrants is expected to last.

