'Little' Mercado in Nogales gives locals space to sell handmade goods

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 10 years ago, the Nogales Community District developed land next to the U.S.-Mexico border on Morley Avenue. The creation of this market was to help locals out financially, giving them a space to set up shop and sells goods.

Small businesses and vendors meet up every Friday to sell.

You can purchase fresh produce, jewelry, bows, jams and jellies, desserts and much more.

Malena Mandel began selling at the market when it opened, telling me she needed to make ends meet because her son was sick.

Mandel didn’t expect to build such a great relationship with the community by just showing up with her goods.

“It’s great because you get to be close to them and this is a place where we see each other every Friday," Mandel said. "Sometimes we have our own lives outside the market, but we’re always here.”

Mandel doesn’t sell her products online. If you want to get your hands on her “Handmade with Love" soaps, you can find her at the Little Mercado.

By not having an online store, she attracts more people to the market to see what other vendors have for sale.