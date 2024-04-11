Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsSanta Cruz County News

Actions

Kelly trial continues with state calling back law enforcement witnesses

The trial of George Alan Kelly, a Santa Cruz rancher facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of a Mexican national crossing his land, continued on Tuesday
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 20:10:53-04

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The trial of George Alan Kelly, a Santa Cruz rancher facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of a Mexican national crossing his land, continued Tuesday with the state calling several law enforcement witnesses back to the stand.

One Santa Cruz County deputy recounted what Kelly’s wife told him after their initial interaction.

"Ms. Kelly told me that she was sitting by… at the living room, and that she observed approximately five subjects running south, through the living room window," said Deputy Cristobal Castaneda.

The prosecution alleges that Kelly shot the victim, Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, from his house. Meanwhile, the defense continued to question the processing of the crime scene.

Thursday, jurors in the case are scheduled to visit Kelly's ranch.

The trial has garnered significant attention, highlighting tensions surrounding land rights and the use of force on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The case is ongoing, and we will continue to provide the latest developments as they unfold.

RECENT NEWS FROM THE KELLY TRIAL:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NOGALES RESOURCES

Nogales, AZ City Data Nogales, AZ City Government Greater Nogales Port Authority
Find the stories in your neighborhood