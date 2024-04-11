Kelly trial continues with state calling back law enforcement witnesses

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The trial of George Alan Kelly, a Santa Cruz rancher facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of a Mexican national crossing his land, continued Tuesday with the state calling several law enforcement witnesses back to the stand.

One Santa Cruz County deputy recounted what Kelly’s wife told him after their initial interaction.

"Ms. Kelly told me that she was sitting by… at the living room, and that she observed approximately five subjects running south, through the living room window," said Deputy Cristobal Castaneda.

The prosecution alleges that Kelly shot the victim, Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, from his house. Meanwhile, the defense continued to question the processing of the crime scene.

Thursday, jurors in the case are scheduled to visit Kelly's ranch.

The trial has garnered significant attention, highlighting tensions surrounding land rights and the use of force on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The case is ongoing, and we will continue to provide the latest developments as they unfold.

RECENT NEWS FROM THE KELLY TRIAL:

