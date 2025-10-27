DPS says I-19 closed due to "law enforcement" situation involving Border Patrol

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interstate 19 northbound is closed in Amado near Agua Linda Road due to a law enforcement situation, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

They tell KGUN 9 USBP is the main agency with DPS assisting.

There is currently no estimated time to reopen the lane. Southbound lanes are unaffected by the closure.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while the situation is ongoing.

We will continue to provide more details as we receive them.

