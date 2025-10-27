Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DPS says I-19 closed due to "law enforcement" situation involving Border Patrol

The Department of Public Safety says I-19 Northbound will remain closed until further notice
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interstate 19 northbound is closed in Amado near Agua Linda Road due to a law enforcement situation, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

They tell KGUN 9 USBP is the main agency with DPS assisting.

There is currently no estimated time to reopen the lane. Southbound lanes are unaffected by the closure.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while the situation is ongoing.

We will continue to provide more details as we receive them.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

