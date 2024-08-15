Commission meeting Thursday to discuss repairs to aging Nogales sewage pipeline

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum board will be holding a meeting Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4 - 6 p.m., both in-person and virtually.

The USIBWC is the governing body that applies water treaties between the United States and Mexico. Included on Thursday's agenda is a presentation by a Construction Management Division civil engineer on the rehabilitation of a 9.9 mile pipeline that carries wastewater from Rio Rico and both sides of the border in Nogales to the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico.

In recent years, the aging pipleline has caused problems for communities in Nogales, leaking sewage into the Nogales Wash and even into the streets.

The project to re-line the old pipe had a completion target in the fall of this year.

Tonight's meeting will take place at the Santa Cruz County North Facility – Tubac Community Center at 50 Bridge Road in Tubac beginning at 4 p.m.

Find information to join virtually, as well as the full agenda, at the USIBWC website.