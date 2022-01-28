New project aims to fix Mexican sewage leaking into Nogales Wash

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pipeline that brings sewage from Mexico through Nogales has been a leaky, troublesome mess for many years.

Now there’s a project getting started to fix it.

The sewer line called the International Outfall Interceptor runs under the Nogales Wash to a treatment plant in Rio Rico.

The line often cracks and leaks raw sewage into the wash.

It’s a health danger and officials admit it can be miserable for anyone who lives or works near the wash.

Commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission Maria-Elena Giner explains how the sewer line running through downtown Nogales goes beyond public health concerns.

“So, obviously nobody wants wastewater or raw sewage running down their streets," she shared. "The line does go through the downtown area where there’s an active and vibrant commercial region; so, obviously impact not only to public health, but to the economic development of the area.”

Project organizers say they plan on applying a plastic liner to stop leaks in the existing pipe.

According to the commission, the first, roughly, three miles of the nine-mile pipeline should be ready in a little over a year and a half.

However, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino believes this project is just a band-aid solution to solving the leaking sewage.

