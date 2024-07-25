Watch Now
Authorities recover body of man reported missing at Patagonia Lake

Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 25, 2024

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Arizona State Parks officials have confirmed. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office (SCCSO) began a search at that time, receiving reports that he was missing due to a possible downing.

According to SCCSO, multiple agencies assisted in the search using specialized underwater search equipment and specially trained dogs.

Arizona State Parks spoke with KGUN 9's Ryan Fish, saying such drownings at Patagonia Lake are "infrequent," and that the lake has not seen a drowning in years. They say most commonly, drownings occur in Patagonia Lake when someone who is not a strong swimmer tries to swim across the lake.

The Patagonia Lake marina and swimming area were closed due to search efforts.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KGUN 9 where Ryan Fish will have a full report later in the day.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

