About $5.9 Million recovered in $38 Million theft from Santa Cruz Co.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The former Santa Cruz County treasurer who pleaded guilty to stealing more than 38 million dollars in public money is set for sentencing next month.

In the meantime, the County’s working to recover as much of that money as it can.

When she was Santa Cruz County Treasurer Elizabeth Gutfahr took about ten years to quietly move millions in public money into her private accounts. She used the money to buy plenty of stuff so it’s taking awhile to turn it back into cash.

Elizabeth Gutfahr came out of Federal Court after pleading guilty to stealing more tha 38 million dollars in public money. She’s seat for sentencing next month. She was allowed to stay free on bond to help track down all the things she bought so Santa Cruz County can try to sell them off and get back at least some of the money.

Her ranch in Tumacacori sold for $1.4 Million in March but after paying off the mortgage and agent commissions the county cleared about $615,000.

[graphic}

Here’s just part of what Santa Cruz County is selling to try to recover all that money.

Court documents say selling off properties in Arizona in Mexico recovered almost $3 Million.

Selling off almost 400 head of cattle recovered about $657,000.

Santa Cruz County got almost $29,000 for her horses.

She had a large fleet of vehicles, including some luxury cars. Selling them off brought in about $584,000.

Personal property like high fashion clothing, jewelry and furniture has brought in about $33,000.

The Court appointed receiver gets to charge for his work. That’s costing Santa Cruz County about $777,000 so far.

So after various fees, Santa Cruz County is getting back a little over $5.9 Million of $38 Million.

The County’s not done trying to collect but the receiver estimates the most he’ll be able to collect is between $9.7 Million and $12.7 Million dollars towards more than $38 Million stolen.