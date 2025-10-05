77-year-old man dies after crash on Arivaca Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 77-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in southern Pima County, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sheriff’s Department said deputies from the Green Valley District responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, on eastbound Arivaca Road near milepost 3.

According to a PCSD press release, the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of one vehicle crossed the center line while negotiating a turn, sideswiping another vehicle.

Officials said the driver, identified as 77-year-old Kenneth Engle, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department said neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to PCSD.