A growing memorial now sits outside Santa Clara Elementary School following a crash that killed a mother and two of her three sons last week.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies say a suspected drunk driver hit the family's vehicle at the intersection near Palo Verde and Benson Highway.

The mother's 1-year-old child was the only person inside the vehicle to survive. A Good Samaritan helped rescue the child following the crash.

The two boys who died, ages 11 and 12, both attended Santa Clara Elementary. A memorial outside the school continues to grow as the community mourns their deaths.

The suspected drunk driver has since been arrested and charged in connection with the crash. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court next week.