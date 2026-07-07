Santa Catalina Mountains gain nearly 700 protected acres in biggest expansion in 20 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest has grown by nearly 700 acres after the completion of a major land conservation project that permanently protects one of the largest remaining privately owned properties within the forest.

The Trust for Public Land announced Monday that it has partnered with the Coronado National Forest to acquire 695 acres near Oracle in the northern Santa Catalina Mountains, marking the largest addition to the Coronado National Forest in two decades.

The newly protected property includes rolling grasslands and oak woodlands and secures public access to Charouleau Gap Road (National Forest System Road 736), a popular route for outdoor recreation. Officials say the acquisition will preserve opportunities for motorized recreation, camping, hunting, hiking and wildlife viewing while also improving the U.S. Forest Service's ability to manage wildfire risk.

The project was completed through a partnership between Trust for Public Land, the Coronado National Forest, Pinal County and several conservation and recreation organizations. Funding came from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal program permanently funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

"This acquisition represents a major win for public access and conservation in southern Arizona," said Starr Woods, project manager for Trust for Public Land. "By protecting this land, we are ensuring that future generations can experience the natural beauty, wildlife, and recreational opportunities that make the Santa Catalina Mountains so special."

According to Trust for Public Land, the property lies within the boundary of the original Santa Catalina Forest Reserve, established in 1902 before becoming part of the Coronado National Forest. The land was once slated for residential development in 2006 but returned to the market in 2022, creating what conservation leaders described as a rare opportunity to preserve it.

Supporters of the acquisition include the Arizona Game and Fish Department, The Nature Conservancy, Tucson Audubon Society, outdoor recreation groups, and Arizona elected officials.

Sen. Mark Kelly called the project "a major win" for outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation.

"The Santa Catalina Mountains are part of what makes Southern Arizona such a special place to live," Kelly said. "Protecting this land means more opportunities for hikers, hunters and campers to enjoy the outdoors, while also conserving important wildlife habitat."

Sen. Ruben Gallego said the project expands access to Arizona's public lands while preserving important natural landscapes.

“Arizonans deserve access to the outdoors, and this project helps ensure that more people can explore, recreate, and connect with nature in the Santa Catalina Mountains,” said Gallego. “By securing access to key routes and preserving this landscape, we’re creating more opportunities for outdoor recreation while protecting the natural spaces that make Arizona special. This is a great example of how we can expand access and invest in our public lands at the same time.”

Trust for Public Land said it negotiated directly with the seller and facilitated the acquisition as part of its mission to expand public access to nature and protect important landscapes.

Since 1972, the nonprofit says it has protected more than 4 million acres of public land nationwide. In Arizona alone, the organization has helped conserve more than 300,000 acres, including landscapes surrounding Saguaro National Park and the Verde River watershed.