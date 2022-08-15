San Xavier Mission School closing due to low enrollment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The San Xavier Mission School announced it will be closing due to a decrease in enrollment.

Aside from low enrollment, they were experiencing a shortage of critical staff, such as a kindergarten teacher and a principal. Operations were suspended as of Friday, Aug. 12.

"We are working with parents and guardians to help place the 45 children in another school, especially if they wish to transfer to a Catholic school," said Sheri Dahl, Superintendent of Schools Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson.

San Xavier parish has a fiduciary responsibility to be a good steward of parish and school finances.

The financial projection supports a temporary suspension of activities in order to renovate, reorganize, and reopen in the future.

The planning process to lay the foundation for long-term success has begun.