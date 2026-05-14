San Xavier man sentenced to more than 28 years for sexual contact with minors

A 37-year-old man from San Xavier was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison on May 7, for four counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona, Ski Redfeather Johnson previously pleaded guilty to the four counts.

Johnson engaged in abusive sexual contact with four different minor victims, all under the age of 12 on multiple occasions, from 2015 to 2020.

The incidents took place at residences where he was living on the Tohono O'odham Nation, as Johnson and the minor victims are all enrolled members, the news release said.