Salvation Army Tucson seeks hygiene donations for shelter residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House is urgently requesting hygiene item donations to support shelter residents.

Shelter Manager Eric Hill emphasized the importance of basic hygiene for residents' health and cleanliness.

“Many of our residents lack the basic hygiene amenities needed to keep them clean and healthy. Putting these items in the hands of our residents is a great way to get them on the road to life recovery.”







Donations of shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, bars of soap, combs, brushes and diapers, especially sizes 3, 4, and 5, are needed to meet the increasing demand, as unsheltered homeless have increased by 300% since 2018.

The Hospitality House is open 24/7, provides emergency shelter with 104 beds for a 21-day period and serves more than 50,000 meals annually.

Donations can be dropped off at 1002 North Main Avenue, and inquiries can be directed to (520) 208-2107.

Families in need can call (520) 208-2102.