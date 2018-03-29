Salvation Army to host Easter breakfast

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Salvation Army will host an Easter Sunday breakfast for those in need.

The eighth annual event will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.

I addition to food, there will be live music and Easter baskets for children.

"In our 8th year serving Easter breakfast, we are reminded of how grateful we are to serve a community who supports our mission," said Salvation Army rep Major Dawn Rocheleau, in a statement. "We encourage everyone to come by and enjoy Easter breakfast."

The organization is accepting donations of ham, eggs, hash browns, fruit, milk, apples, orange juice, pastries and Easter baskets.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmytucson.org/easter.