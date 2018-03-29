Salvation Army to host Easter breakfast

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Salvation Army will host an Easter Sunday breakfast for those in need.
The eighth annual event will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.
I addition to food, there will be live music and Easter baskets for children.
"In our 8th year serving Easter breakfast, we are reminded of how grateful we are to serve a community who supports our mission," said Salvation Army rep Major Dawn Rocheleau, in a statement. "We encourage everyone to come by and enjoy Easter breakfast."
The organization is accepting donations of ham, eggs, hash browns, fruit, milk, apples, orange juice, pastries and Easter baskets.