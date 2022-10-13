Salvation Army Tanque Verde ribbon cutting and grand reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tanque Verde Family Thrift Store had its grand re-opening along with a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday morning, Oct. 13.

Since 2020, the store, located at 6715 E. Tanque Verde Rd. had been only taking donations but now is able to open for sales, as well as still take donations.

Items that are sold include clothing, shoes, kitchen appliances and various other things to decorate a household.

"This store exists for the community to help fund rehabilitation programs that we offer to the community. "And we're just excited that after the pandemic, we're able to return to offering this benefit to the community. People can come in and shop in our stores and find a great deal," said Maj. Darren Stratton, Administrator for business with the Salvation Army.

The store will be open Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.