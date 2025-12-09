Salvation Army, SunTran partner for Stuff the Bus toy drive

Continuing a community tradition since 2001, the Salvation Army and SunTran are joining forces this Friday as they continue their annual Stuff the Bus toy drive.

The community is invited to donate new and unwrapped toys for children ages newborn to 13.

“Last year, more than 1,400 toys were donated, and this year we hope to exceed that" said SunTran's General Manager Mikel Oglesby.

The event will take place at Walmart on 7150 East Speedway Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For those who may not be able to attend the event, community members can still contribute through the Salvation Army of Tucson website.

Along with gifts, the event will also feature a visit from the North Pole. Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus from 10:00 a.m. to noon and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.