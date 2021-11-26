Salvation Army serves free Thanksgiving meals to dozens in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army hosted their annual free Thanksgiving meal today.

“We have a lot to be grateful for, and we tend to take things for granted,” said Tom Nickle, a Tucson resident.

Dozens of people stopped by to get their serving of holiday food.

“I don’t have a family left, so its super important,” Nickle said.

Guests came from different walks of life, some homeless, some just wanting to find community.

“My family’s all in Pennsylvania, I'm out here alone," Saundra Lewis, a homeless woman in Tucson. "We always had a special day for Thanksgiving. So I just thought, it's a group of people here and I can be sociable and get to know people and maybe establish some friendships.

The one thing they shared — an appreciation for the volunteers who organize this meal every year.

“I didn’t know it was such a large event," Aaron Fiore, snowbird. "It's definitely well-planned, and they put a lot of thought into this.”

Salvation Army officers and around 100 volunteers helped prepare and cook the traditional thanksgiving meal.

“If we don’t get involved, things don’t improve," said Timothy Grimes, a Salvation Army volunteer. "Things are kind of a mess right now. Volunteering, helping anybody I can, its what we all need to do for each other.”

They served turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. In addition to the food, guests got to enjoy entertainment from two musical ensembles.

“This is so different, and so uplifting, and it meant a lot,” Fiore said.

The goal was to spread holiday cheer, supporting those in our community who need an extra hand.

“This is Tucson, it's what Tucson is all about,” Nickle said.

