TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson is partnering with Fry's Food Stores, as well as KGUN 9, to put on the 20th annual Back To School Backpack Support Our Students (SOS) school supply donation drive.
From Monday, July 11 to Sunday July, 31, Public Relations Director/Event Coordinator Bill Davidson says donation bins are stationed at Fry's Food Stores in the area.
"The Tucson community plays such a huge role in helping children with these needs. Last year, we were able to provide 100 children with the main essentials to succeed, and we need the community’s help again to prepare these kids for the upcoming school year," said Captain Chris Kim, The Salvation Army Tucson Area Coordinator. "Our heartfelt thanks to Fry’s and KGUN 9 for supporting this wonderful campaign each year."
Items needed include the following:
- Backpacks
- Binders
- Pencils
- Paper
- Colored pencils
- Glue, crayons
- Pencil pouches
- Any other necessary school-related materials
Davidson confirms the supplies collected are given to lower-income families to ensure their success in the upcoming school year.
To find a Fry's location near you, please visit SalvationnArmyTucson.org.
