Salvation Army opens Winter Warming Shelter Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is launching a Winter Warming Shelter Monday.

The shelter is open overnight from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Fridays at 1625 S. Third Ave. It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekends at 1002 N. Main Ave.

Warm meals, showers, laundry and clothing will be provided as available.

Check-in time on weekdays is 3:55 to 5:15 p.m. Check-in time on Saturdays and Sundays is 2 to 4:30 p.m.

“We are grateful to the Community of Tucson for their time and generosity and for their consistent help to the homeless of Tucson this year. This program is so valuable because it gives our homeless citizens comfort during the winter. This will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer, in a statement.

For more information, call (520) 620-1076.

