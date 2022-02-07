Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Salvation Army opens Winter Warming Shelter Monday

Salvation Army provides cold-weather shelter
items.[0].image.alt
Megan Meier - KGUN
"You think you're going to be down because you're in a place that's not your home," said Faye Renee Ronez-Almeda.
The Salvation Army Tucson Winter Warming Shelter
Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:18:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is launching a Winter Warming Shelter Monday.

The shelter is open overnight from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Fridays at 1625 S. Third Ave. It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekends at 1002 N. Main Ave.

Warm meals, showers, laundry and clothing will be provided as available.

Check-in time on weekdays is 3:55 to 5:15 p.m. Check-in time on Saturdays and Sundays is 2 to 4:30 p.m.

“We are grateful to the Community of Tucson  for their time and generosity and for their consistent help to the homeless of Tucson this year. This program is so valuable because it gives our homeless citizens comfort during the winter. This will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer, in a statement.

For more information, call (520) 620-1076.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!