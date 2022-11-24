Salvation Army of Southern Arizona prepares for 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 100 volunteers, 120 turkeys and over 1,000 people to feed this Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army of Southern Arizona hosts their 38th annual Thanksgiving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 1145 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719.

They start prepping in August by collecting donations and spreading the word. This year's event can be a sit down meal or drive-thru style.

Noel Desiletz, Volunteer Coordinator Salvation Army, says this wouldn’t be possible with the generosity and helping hands from the hundreds of volunteers. He wants everyone to know that they are welcome.

“I would encourage anybody that doesn’t have a place to go to come join us. It's an opportunity to engage with people that you might not always understand or see and know that you’re not alone, know that there are other things out there and other people out there that are feeling the same and willing to help," said Desiletz.

In addition to a warm Thanksgiving meal, guests will also get to enjoy live music at the church. Overall, the goal is to spread holiday cheer by supporting those in our community who need an extra hand.