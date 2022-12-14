Salvation Army needs volunteers for Christmas dinner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army of Tucson is asking for volunteers to help with its annual Christmas dinner.

At least two volunteers are needed to help with preparing turkeys on Friday, Dec. 16.

Several volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Then 16 volunteers are needed on Sunday, Dec. 18 to carve the turkeys during the same timeframe.

“Volunteers are the army behind The Salvation Army,” said City Coordinator of The Salvation Army Tucson Captain Christopher Kim. “We cannot serve our community nearly as effectively without the people who give so generously of their time.”

Anyone interested in volunteering may do so at volunteer.usawest.org.

"We remain hopeful we can still reach our fundraising goal this year," added Kim. "This big-hearted community has a history of supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable neighbors every year. Even as we face increased need, I believe our community will rally around us again this year."

People may also call or Kristin Ohman at 520-795-9671, extension 5507, to sign up to volunteer.