Salvation Army looks for donations, volunteers to help homeless cool off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is looking for donations and volunteers to help keep homeless people safe during summer months.

The organization is operating the Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project, which provides water, shelter, showers, meals and health screenings.

The Salvation Army is asking for cases of unopened bottled water, lop balm, hats, umbrellas, sunscreen, sunglasses and light-colored clothing, as well as volunteers able to work.

The stations are open from noon to 5 daily at 1002 N. Maine Ave. and 1625 S. 3rd Ave.

You can drop off supplies at those locations, as well as from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at All Nations Community Center, 1001 N. Richey; and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Naughton's Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway.

Call 520-622-5411 for more information or to ask about volunteer opportunities.

