Salvation Army launches KGUN, Fry's-sponsored school supplies drive

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies to give to children in need.

According to the organization, the Back to School Backpack Support Our Students (SOS) school supply drive is happening now through July 26.

Children in lower-income families are given backpacks filled with supplies to ensure they can succeed in the upcoming school year. Items needed include: binders, pencils, paper, colored pencils, glue, crayons, pencil pouches, hand sanitizer, and other necessary school-related materials.

We're asking you to drop off donated materials at any of the 12 Fry's Food Stores across town.

“The Tucson community plays such a huge role in providing children these types of services. Last year, we were able to provide 125 children with the main essentials to succeed,” said Captain Ellen Oh, The Salvation Army Tucson Area Coordinator, in a statement. “We need the Tucson community’s help again to prepare these kids for the upcoming school year.”

The Salvation Army is partnering with Fry's Food Stores and KGUN 9 on the drive.

For more information on the drive, or to make a monetary donation online, visit salvationarmytucson.org/back-to-school-drive.