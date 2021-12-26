Salvation Army brings food, gifts to those in need at annual Christmas dinner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army held it’s annual Christmas dinner today. It's for Tucsonans who cant afford a meal, or wanted some company.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And salvation army makes sure that everyone has a chance to enjoy it at their annual Christmas dinner.

“It’s better to come out here and just enjoy a meal with other people like me who don’t have nobody else to be eating with,” said Flora Antone, Tucson resident.

Many guests have lost loved ones, and don’t want to be alone for the holidays.

“We used to go to my sister’s house," said Evea Holmes, Tucson resident. "I'd go over there and help her cook for the holidays. But she’s no longer here, she’s in heaven. And it kind of gets me down when I think about her.”

They come for the community, but also for the warm meal.

“I didn’t have the money to fix dinner at my place," Holmes said. "So I said I'm going to go and check it out.”

“I wanted to come out here today because I don’t want to stay home and just feel sorry for myself,” Antone said.

One hundred local volunteers helped prepare and serve the Christmas dinner. In addition to the food, there was entertainment and Christmas gifts for the toddlers.

“To just be a part of this Christmas day and to have a good meal, the fellowship, the music," said Martha McSally, volunteer and former U.S. Senator for Arizona. "It just brings the community together.”

McSally says she comes almost every year.

“Coming here you really see, people are in tough circumstances," McSally said. "They’ve got a smile on their face, and a heart of gratitude and it just reminds us of all the blessings we truly have.”

It’s a reminder of the reason for the season.

