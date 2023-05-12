Salpointe went on lockdown due to threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to threat reports at Salpointe High School early on May 11.
A lockdown was placed as officers proceeded with the investigation.
Officers say no evidence connected to the threat was found.
"The reported threat appears to match a vague social media post, currently circulating on a national level," TPD said. "We are continuing to work with area schools to ensure the safety of all staff members and students."
