Salpointe went on lockdown due to threats

Google Maps look of Salpointe High School
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 11, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to threat reports at Salpointe High School early on May 11.

A lockdown was placed as officers proceeded with the investigation.

Officers say no evidence connected to the threat was found.

"The reported threat appears to match a vague social media post, currently circulating on a national level," TPD said. "We are continuing to work with area schools to ensure the safety of all staff members and students."

——-
