Salpointe HS officials stay positive following campus fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Salpointe Catholic High School officials were notified Sunday, July 31 by Tucson Police Department that an arson suspect was arrested in connection to the July 17 campus fire.

The suspect, 26-year-old Forrest Harris, has no known connection to Salpointe, and the motive remains unknown at this time.

The fire destroyed the school's English wing and damaged many other campus buildings with smoke, water and electricity.

Expenses will likely be in the millions of dollars, and insurance will cover cleaning and replacement costs. Employees at Salpointe say they are grateful that no one was hurt.

The restoration process began immediately.

About six classrooms were destroyed, which will be temporarily replaced by modern modular classrooms.

Prior to the first day of school on August 15, the school will be authorized for safe occupancy.

SCHS looks forward to welcoming 1,290 students and providing them with the signature 'Lancer' experience.

“As we have for the past 72 years, Salpointe will continue to lead the way in secondary education and serve our community of students, families and alumni with faithfulness and dedication,” Kay Sullivan, Salpointe’s president, said.

Support and assistance from the Lancer community, Tucson community and the Tucson police and fire departments is appreciated, school officials say.

