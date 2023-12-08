Salpointe High School looking for new football coach after Rogers resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Salpointe Catholic High School is looking for a new head football coach after Eric Rogers resigned earlier this week.

Lancers Athletic Director Phil Gruensfelder confirmed the news to KGUN 9.

Salpointe went 35-12 in Rogers' four years at the helm. He took the Lancers to the state title game in 2021 and to the state semifinals two other times.

Before taking over as head coach, Rogers was an assistant varsity coach, head freshman coach and head JV coach over 14 years at Salpointe.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association posted the job on Thursday.