Salpointe Catholic High School pushes forward after fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the start of 4th period for a group of Salpointe Catholic High School students. After months of bouncing around campus, they finally have a classroom to call their own.

"The fact that we've been able to open up these classrooms, and everyone has their own space again, we couldn't be happier," said Salpointe Catholic High School Principal Ardemis Martin.

Just weeks from the start of the school year, six classrooms were destroyed after a man set fire to a part of the campus.

"For teachers, their classroom is their kingdom. Especially for the six that lost their classrooms in the fire. They haven't had that. Not only for them, but the classrooms they had to travel to, those teachers have not had their planning time either," said Martin.

A number of modular classrooms were installed this week and will fill that void, for now. Several agencies, including the Arizona Department of Housing, came together to make it happen.

"It was just something we knew we had to act on as soon as possible to get it done for the community," said Arizona Department of Housing Assistant Deputy Director Tara Brunetti.

"We got these classrooms, not just for the teachers, but also the students. We can be more connected as a community," said Salpointe Catholic High School Senior Diego Contreras.

The school plans to eventually repair the part of campus that was burned.

"We are looking to hopefully begin demolition in November. We will see. Of course, everything takes a bit longer. Hopefully construction on our new building beginning in February," said Martin.

Until then, the school is pushing forward together.

"I like Salpointe. Through the fire, and everything, we just got more connected," said Contreras.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

