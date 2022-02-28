Salpointe boys and girls basketball teams headed to 4A State Championship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Salpointe Catholic High School are headed to Phoenix Monday night for the 4A State Championship.

First up is the girls team, competing with Flagstaff High School at 6 p.m. in the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum.

Then the boys team plays against Mesquite High School at 8 p.m. in the same coliseum.

Salpointe's boys and boys teams are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively.