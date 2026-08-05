Salad and Go files for bankruptcy, closing all locations

PHOENIX — A popular Arizona salad chain announced on Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, Salad and Go says it will serve its last customers on Wednesday and will close all its locations.

“This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go,” said Mike Tattersfield, Salad and Go CEO, in a statement Tuesday. “Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines. We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it.”

The company first opened in Gilbert in 2013 and expanded to include locations across Arizona and Nevada, before growing further.

In January, the company announced it closed all of its restaurant locations and facilities in Texas and Oklahoma and was refocusing its efforts in Arizona.