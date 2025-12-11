Sahuarita's Winterfest offers holiday spirit in abundance

Sahuarita will be deep in the holiday spirit at its Winterfest event, set to take place this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fest, being held at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, kicks off at 3 p.m. with a marketplace, ice skating, a Santa meet-and-greet, and a craft area, as well as live music from the What the Dickens carolers.

It continues with music from Garrett James and the Wanderers, and a light parade at 6 p.m., followed by a tree lighting and a drone show and fireworks.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Sahuarita website.