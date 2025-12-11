Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sahuarita's Winterfest offers holiday spirit in abundance

John Carmichael
Sahuarita will be deep in the holiday spirit at its Winterfest event, set to take place this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fest, being held at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, kicks off at 3 p.m. with a marketplace, ice skating, a Santa meet-and-greet, and a craft area, as well as live music from the What the Dickens carolers.

It continues with music from Garrett James and the Wanderers, and a light parade at 6 p.m., followed by a tree lighting and a drone show and fireworks.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Sahuarita website.

