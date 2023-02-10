Rural Metro Fire shuttering three stations in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Rural Metro fire stations in Sahuarita could soon close, as Green Valley Fire District (GVFD) has plans to begin serving the neighboring town.

A letter from Global Medical Response, Rural Metro's parent company, indicated GVFD's plans for annexation, and says that as a result, it plans to close Rural Metro Fire Stations 79, 82 and 81, all of which currently serve the town of Sahuarita.

Global Medical Response says it believes employees will not lose their jobs as a result of the closures, but with three stations shuttering, employees will have to change locations.

The company also says the town of Sahuarita may contract with Rural Metro during the process of switching services. It has been providing fire service to Sahuarita since 1974.